Fox, Weather Channel Go Head to Head With New Channel and Streaming Platform

Fox, Weather Channel Go Head to Head, With New Channel and Streaming Platform.

Fox is gearing up for the debut of the 24/7 channel, Fox Weather, later this year.

And the Weather Channel announced its new streaming platform, Weather Channel Plus.

Both networks are responding to a significant increase in weather channel viewership, as well as a decrease in standard news viewership.

All the networks are ramping up for this, Jay Sures, Co-President United Talent Agency, via 'The New York Times'.

Media analysts say climate change plays a huge role in the creation of the new weather platforms. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that climate change and the environment will be the story of the next decade, Jay Sures, Co-President United Talent Agency, via 'The New York Times'.

Analysts also cite the ubiquitousness need for weather information, regardless of severe conditions.

The reason why weather is so interesting to so many people is it’s something you actually open up every day — daily, hourly, if not minute by minute, Rich Greenfield, LightShed Ventures, via 'The New York Times'