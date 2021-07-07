Joel McHale Talks Latest Projects and Finding Time for Family

He's an actor, comedian, and host of the new food show Crime Scene Kitchen .

We caught up with him in LA this week while promoting his latest role, Chief Happy Hour Officer for the beverage brand Q Mixers.

In addition to hosting two game shows, starring in the dark romantic comedy, Happily , DC Universe series' Stargirl and co-hosting the podcast The Darkest Timeline alongside his fellow Community co-star Ken Jeong - he has added expert bartender to his resume.

The husband and dad of two teenage boys, showed us how he fixes his favorite cocktail, an American Mule, just in time for the Fourth of July.