Snake Eyes Movie - Motion Poster - Kenta

Snake Eyes Movie - Motion Poster - Kenta- He’s determined to get his revenge.

Takehiro Hira is Kenta in #SnakeEyes - Only in theatres July 23.

Snake Eyes: G.I.

Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent.

Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home.

But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Based on the iconic G.I.

Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I.

Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Takehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.