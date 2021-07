Staffing issues remain as NBA Finals boost bar business

Many bars and restaurants are currently hiring.

N-B-A FINALS.

GREG?HEY PAT FANS ARE HERE, EXCITEDTO WATCH THE SUNS AND FORMERUOFA STAR DEANDRE AYTON THEOWNER SAYS THIS IS A WELCOMESIGN FOR BUSINESS.IT GIVES US LIKE AN EXTRAFRIDAY NIGHT, SO IT ISDEFINITELY A BUMP IN BUSINESSANYTIME THEY DO THERE'S A GAMEIT GIVES US A VERY BUSY TWO TOTHREE HOURS RICHARD MCCLELLANDIS THE OWNER OF RJ'S FROZENCACTUS BAR.

WHILE THE EXTRABUSINESS IS GOOD -- IT CAUSESANOTHER PROBLEM.

SOT 02:17IT'S BEEN A LITTLE HARDGETTING EMPLOYEES TO STAFFBUSY WHEN YOU WEREN'T BUSY THEBAR -- LIKE MANY ACROSS THECITY -- HAS FACED STAFFINGISSUES.

SOT 03:00 ADDING MORECOOKS VERY HARD TO FIND RIGHTNOW WHEN BIG GAMES ARE ON,MCLELLAND HAS TO BRINGEVERYONE IN SOT 03:48 ME ANDMY WIFE WILL BE WORKING,ALMOST MY WHOLE SCHEDULE ONTHE STAFF WILL BE ON.

WHENSOMEONE IS SICK, WE RUNSHORTHANDED.

I AM SCHEDULEDOUT TO RUN EVERYONE TO NATPOURING DRINK NOW MCLELLAND ISLOOKING FOR MORE HANDS TO HELPOUT SOT 04:05 WE DEFINITELYDON'T HAVE MORE PEOPLE,DEFINITELY HIRINGWHILE THEY ARE LOOKING FORMORE PEOPLE TO HELP OUT, THEDRINKS ARE STILL FLOWINGTONIGHT AS THE FANS HOPE FOR ASUNS WIN.

THIS IS THE 3RD TIME THEPHOENIX SUNS HAVE MADE IT TO