Rat climbs on window of moving car while driving on road Thailand

This is the shocking moment a rat was found climbing on the window of a moving car in Thailand.

Footage shows the rodent frantically trying to find a way inside the vehicle as it cruised along a road in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

One of the car passengers said they did not know how the rat came to be in the car with them even after they left the garage.

She said: ‘How did the rat get in the car?

We couldn’t stop right away because we were in the middle of a bridge.

It then jumped off when we stopped.’