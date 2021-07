Home searched in connection with woman's death burns

, IT MADE THAT SOUND."A HOUSE FIRE IN NEW IBERIA-- ANDA CONNECTION TO A HOMICIDE CASE.THAT BURNED HOME-- WAS RECENTLYSEARCHED IN CONNECTION WITH THEDEATH OF "KITTY RIDEAUX"THE 51-YEAR-OLD WOMAN WAS FOUNDDEAD LAST MONTH, A FEW BLOCKSAWAY.SHE DIED OF BLUNT FORCE TRAUMAAND HER DEATH IS BEINGINVESTIGATED AS AHOMICIDE.THREE'S ON THE STREET-- VICTORJORGES JOINS US FROM THE SCENEOF THEFIRE-- WITH MORE ON THECONNECTION, VICTOR?VJO: NEIGHBORS SAY KITTYRIDEAUXLIVED HERE IN THIS HOUSE ONCORINNE STREET-- THAT WASDESTROYED IN THE FIRE.

THESTATE FIRE MARSHALS OFFICE ISINVESTIGATING THE CAUSE."THE FIRE LOOKED LIKE THE FIREDEPARTMENT COULDN'T KEEP ITUNDER CONTROL.

IT'S ABIG OL' BLAZE, AND EVERYTHING.AND I SAID 'LORD HAVEMERCY, I HOPE NOBODY IS IN THATHOUSE OR NOTHING." JOHN THOMASAND BRENDA CHARGROIS COULDN'TBELIEVE WHAT THEY SAW JUST FEETAWAY FROM THEIR HOME.

/// ISAID 'MAN, THAT'S A BIG FIRE."THE FIRE BURNED THE HOME, WHEREKITTY RIDEAUX LIVED WITH HERFIANCE, WHO OWNED THE HOME."YEARS.

WE'VE BEEN HERE FOURTEENYEARS AND THEY'VE BEEN TOGETHERWHAT SIXSEVEN?

LONGER THAN THAT, ABOUT10 MAYBE." NO ONE WAS INJURED INTHE FIRE, BUT NEIGHBORS ARE WELLAWARE OF THE RECENTSEARCH IN CONNECTION WITHRIDEAUX'S DEATH.

THEY'RE HOPING THEREWILL BE ANSWERS SOON.

SOT BRENDACHARGOUIS-THOMAS, NEW IBERIA "WEBELIEVE THAT WHOEVER DID THIS TOHER, SHOULD BE PUNISHED ANDTURNED THEMSELVES IN AND COMEFORWARD.

AND WHAT HAPPENED TOTHE YOUNG MAN'S HOME, THATSHOULD'VE NEVER HAPPENED."AS THE FIRE INVESTIGATIONCONTINUES... THERE HAVE STILLBEEN NO ARRESTS IN RIDEAUX'SDEATH.

AT LAST CHECK,DEPUTIES SAY THEY WERE STILLINVESTIGATING PERSONS OFINTEREST.

