West Palm Beach man grieves loss of beloved grandmother in Surfside building collapse

Christopher Ramsey said his parents heard the news watching the Today Show while out of town.

- A PALM BEACH COUNTY MAN'SGRANDMOTHER, WHO WAS ABOUT TOCELEBRATE HER 81-ST BIRTHDAYNEXT MONTH.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL5'S TODD WILSON SPOKE WITH HIMON HOW HE AND HIS FAMILY ARECOPING.<< (SOT 25:19:11)(COVER SOMEWITH VIDEO OF THE BUILDINGCOLLAPSING) SCARY TO THINKABOUT THE VIDEO OF THEBUILDING COLLAPSE.

THATSECTION THAT FIRST FELL,THAT'S WHERE MY GRANDMOTHERLIVED.

NATS: (VO) SHE LIVED ONTHE 9TH FLOOR.

CHRISTOPHERRAMSEY SAYS HIS PARENTS HEARDTHE NEWS WATCHING THE TODAYSHOW WHILE OUT OF TOWN.

(SOT17:03:27) 10 SEC THAT'S WHENTHEY CALLED ME AND MY BROTHERTO LET US KNOW "HEY, JUST SOYOU ARE AWARE ABI'S CONDOCOLLAPSED." ABI IS WHAT WECALLED MY GRANDMOTHER.

NATS:(VO) RAMSEY SAYS BY THEFOLLOWING MONDAY - HE WAS ATTHE SITE IN SURFSIDE.

HE SAYSHE SAW A BIG MOUND OF ROCKTHAT USED TO BE A TWELVE-STORYBUILDING.

(SOT 19:45:00) ICAME TO A STRONG REALIZATIONEVEN THOUGH WE HAVE HOPE TOFIND THE PEOPLE, HOW THEY'REGOING TO FIND THE PEOPLE ISNOT GOING TO BE THE WAY WEREMEMBERED THESE PEOPLE.

NATS:(VO) BUT HIS FAMILY'S PRAYERSWERE ANSWERED.

ABI'S BODY WASFOUND INTACT.

RAMSEY SAYSGRANDMA WAS A JEWEL.

(SOT23:54:22) SHE WAS A VERYSTRONG WOMAN, SHE HAD A VERYSTRONG PERSONALITY, A LITTLEBIT OF NO FILTER BUT WITH ALOT OF RESPECT.

SHEAPPRECIATED THE FINER THINGSIN LIFE.

NATS: (VO) RAMSEYSAYS HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH HISGRANDMOTHER WASN'T ALWAYS EASYBUT THEY WORKED ON IT.

(SOT30:11:20) I'M SO GLAD THAT WEWERE ABLE TO GET TO THIS PLACEBEFORE AN INCIDENT LIKE THISHAPPENED WHERE IF WE DIDN'TGET TO THIS PLACE MY ONEREGRET WOULD BE THAT I WASN'TIN A GOOD PLACE WITH MYGRANDMOTHER.

TODD'S TAG:RAMSEY SAYS HIS FAMILY WILLHAVE FUNERAL SERVICES FORMAGALY "ABI" DELGADO AT 11 AMTHURSDAY AT ST.

PATRICK'S INMIAMI BEACH.

IN WEST PALMBEACH, TODD WILSON, WPTV NC 5.