PM Modi's cabinet reshuffle at 6 PM today| Jyotiraditya Scindia| Sarbananda Sonowal| Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet reshuffle at 6 pm today, the first in his second term, will bring in big changes with an eye on political and administrative challenges, besides elections ahead.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Varun Gandhi and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)'s Pashupati Paras are among the likely new ministers.

