Flash flood gushes through river in Philippines while youngsters enjoy swimming

This is the moment muddy flash floods gushed through a river while youngsters enjoyed swimming in the Philippines.

The group was having fun jumping from the bridge into the water when the deluge flowed in Pinan, Zamboanga del Norte.

As the water rushed through the river, they frantically climbed up the bridge to escape.

No one was hurt in the incident as everyone reached the higher ground in time.

One of the youngsters Jiff Manayon said: ‘We did not know that there was a storm because the weather was fine when we arrived.

It only started raining while we were swimming.’ Municipal risk reduction and management officer Noel Grancapal said: ‘That area is prone to flash floods because it is at the foot of the mountain.

Even light rainfall could trigger flash floods so everyone in the area should be careful.’ The Philippines and other countries in Southeast Asia such as Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia are at the start of their tropical monsoon rainy season, which lasts until October or November.

Soaring temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius are often followed by powerful tropical storms with thunder, lightning, rain and flash floods.