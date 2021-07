Harsh Vardhan resigns, 4 more ministers quit ahead of mega Cabinet reshuffle | Oneindia News

In a another major development, ahead of the cabinet reshuffle, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has resigned.

This comes as the government battles severe criticism for its handling of the Covid crisis.

Earlier 4 other ministers including Ramesh Pokhriyal and Santosh Gangwar had quit.

