Sha’Carri Richardson, Left Off US Olympic Relay Team.

The sprinter was not included on the USA Track and Field (USATF) roster released on July 6.

Richardson’s positive test for marijuana nullified her win at the Olympic trials and her spot in the 100-meter individual race.

Her 30-day suspension will end the day before relays begin, leading some to believe she would still participate in the 4x100 race.

In a statement, the USATF said they are "incredibly sympathetic toward Sha'Carri Richardson's extenuating circumstances.".

The relay spots will now go to English Gardner and Aleia Hobbs, who placed sixth and seventh.

Richardson told 'Today' that she'll keep pursuing her Olympic dreams. This is just one Games.

I'm 21, I'm very young.

... I have plenty of Games left in me to compete in and I have plenty of talent that backs me up, because everything I do comes from me naturally, Sha’Carri Richardson, to 'Today'.

This incident was about marijuana, so after my sanction is up I'll be back and able to compete, and every single time I step on the track I'll be ready for whatever anti-doping agency to come and get what it is that they need, Sha’Carri Richardson, to 'Today'