Haitian President Jovenel Moise Assassinated During Attack on His Home

Haitian President Jovenel Moise , Assassinated During Attack on His Home.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise , Assassinated During Attack on His Home.

President Jovenel Moise was killed during an attack at his home in the early hours of July 7.

He was 53.

The First Lady of Haiti was also shot and is currently hospitalized.

Specific details as to the nature of the attack have not been released.

Calling the assassination "a heinous, inhumane and barbaric act," interim Prime Minister Claude Joesph appealed to the public to remain calm.

The security situation in the country is under the control of the Haitian National Police and the Haitian Armed Forces, Claude Joseph, Interim Prime Minister, via CNN.

All measures are being taken to guarantee the continuity of the State and to protect the Nation, Claude Joseph, Interim Prime Minister, via CNN.

Moise was a controversial political figure, who many in Haiti believed should have stepped down earlier this year as mandated by the Haitian constitution.

Moise disputed calls to end his term, claiming that he had the right to serve one more year.

Moise's replacement as president has not yet been made clear