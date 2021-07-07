Skip to main content
Thursday, July 29, 2021

Gazans recycle rubble amid blockade as they rebuild after Israel conflict

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:24s 0 shares 1 views
Amid a blockade preventing the import of construction materials, people in the Gaza Strip recycle rubble from Israeli bombing of the territory.

Local construction firms, using simple equipment, were filmed breaking apart rubble and extracting iron from it, on Wednesday July 7.