Amid a blockade preventing the import of construction materials, people in the Gaza Strip recycle rubble from Israeli bombing of the territory.
Gazans recycle rubble amid blockade as they rebuild after Israel conflict
Local construction firms, using simple equipment, were filmed breaking apart rubble and extracting iron from it, on Wednesday July 7.