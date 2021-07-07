Another Intense Heat Wave To Hit Western US and Canada

Another Intense Heat Wave , To Hit Western US and Canada.

The heat wave is expected to raise temperatures up to 25 degrees above normal and will last through the beginning of next week.

25 million Americans are expected to experience triple-degree temperatures in areas unaccustomed to that kind heat.

Weather services all over the western U.S. have issued heat warnings, urging residents to prepare for dangerous temperatures.

Weather services all over the western U.S. have issued heat warnings, urging residents to prepare for dangerous temperatures.

This warning is reserved for only the hottest days of the year and is issued when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels, National Weather Service, Flagstaff, AZ, via 'The Washington Post'.

In Death Valley, CA, the high temperature is expected to hit 130 degrees.

Heat like this happens rarely.

Very high heat risk to everyone, Weather Service, Hanford, CA, via 'The Washington Post'.

This recent heat wave comes on the heels of another record-breaking heat wave that sparked wildfires in Southwestern Canada and the Northwestern U.S. .

Dozens of deaths in the region have been attributed to the heat this summer