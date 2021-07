Viewer works with News5 to avoid losing cash in secret shopper scheme

WE'RE WATCHING OUT FOR YOU WITHA WARNING ABOUT ANOTHER SCHEMETARGETING PEOPLE IN OURCOMMUNITIES.., FOLKS ARE GETTINGFAKE TEXTS OR EMAILS ABOUT ANEXCITING OPPORTUNITY TO WORK ASA SECRET SHOPPER..NEWS 5'S PATRICK NELSON SHOWS USWHY IT'S LIKELY A SCAM ANDSOMETHING YOU SHOULD KNOWABOUT..PATRICKLAST WEEK-- WE TALKED ABOUT THELARGE NUMBER OF EMPLOYMENT SCAMSTHAT ARE IMPACTING PEOPLE TRYINGTO REBOUND FROM THE PANDEMIC--THE SECRET SHOPPER SCAM IS ONEOF THOSE SCHEMES THAT'S BEENAROUND-- BUT NOW APPEARS TO BETARGETING PEOPLE IN OURCOMMUNITIES.VODAKOTA ROGERS LIVES IN THE CANONCITY AREA AND SAYS SHE GOT THISUNEXPECTED TEXT MESSAGE.NEEDING SOME EXTRA MONEY FOR ASERIES OF HOME REPAIRS SHEDECIDED TO SIGN UP AND GOT APACKAGE IN THE MAIL.SOTNO SUPER...SUPER ON 2ND SOT"I REACH IN AND I FIND THISLOVELY CHECK.THIS IS GOING TO HELP WITH THEREPAIRS.I'M REALLY HAPPY" VOFORTUNATELY--- BEFORE CARRYINGOUT THE PLAN OF THE PERSON WHOSENT HER THIS CHECK PRINTED FOR$4,750 DOLLARS--- DAKOTA CALLEDNEWS 5 TO ASK IF THIS WAS REAL.SOT"AND THEN I THOUGHT...WAIT A MINUTE.Y EAN.THEY DON'T KNOW WHO I AM." THEWAY THE DIRECTIONS WERE WORDED--"AND I NEED TO DEPOSIT THISCHECK AND I NEED TO PURCHASE 8ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR MONEY ORDERSAND IF I DON'T DO THIS WITHIN 48HOURS THEY ARE COMING TO MYHOUSE."PLUS THE FACT THEY WERE ASKINGHER TO BUY $8,000 IN MONEYORDERS ANDNOT TO TELL ANYONE--DAKOTA ROGERS / TARGETED BYSECRET SHOPPER SCAM"THINK ABOUT THIS BEFORE YOUPROCEED.I WAS REALLY TEMPTED TO GO TOTHE BANK.

I REALLY WAS.THIS ALL APPEARS TO FIT THEDESCRIPTIONS AND WARNINGS THATGO ALONG WITH A SECRET SHOPPERSCAM.<DAKOTA ROGERS / TARGETED BYSECRET SHOPPER SCAM"WELL I'M A LITTLE TICKED OFF ATTHESE PEOPLE BECAUSE I COULD USETHIS MONEY, BUT I'M COUNTING ONCHANNEL 5 AND YOURINVESTIGATIONSTO KEEP IT HONEST HERE AND KEEPME OUT OF TROUBLE.WE WATCH YOU ALL THE TIME AND WEKNOW YOU'RE GOING TO BE THEREFOR US."PATRICKIF ANYONE EVER TELLS YOU TODEPOSIT A CHECK, WITHDRAW MONEY,AND SEND IT TO SOMEONE, THAT'S ASCAM.WHEN THE CHECK LATER TURNS OUTTO BE FAKE, THE BANK WILL WANTTHE MONEY BACK.AND IF ANYONE TELLS YOU TO GOBUY GIFT CARDS AND SHARE THE PINNUMBERS, THAT'S A SCAM, TOO.IF YOU EVER HAVE QUESTIONS-- ORWANT US TO LOOK INTO SOMETHING--YOU CAN CONTACT US HERE AT NEWS5 ANYTIME.ALWAYS WATCHIN