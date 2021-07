England bested Denmark 2-1 on Wednesday, July 7 in extra time to reach the Euro 2020 finals.

England bested Denmark 2-1 on Wednesday, July 7 in extra time to reach the Euro 2020 finals.

Superstar Harry Kane kicked in the game-winning goal in the 104th minute to seal the victory for the country.

Following the win, English fans celebrated throughout London and other neighboring areas, as seen here at the "4TheFans" watch party.