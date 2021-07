England fans outside Wembley Stadium were seen letting off fireworks in celebration of England’s win against Denmark on Wednesday night (7 July).

The large crowd sang and danced in joy as their side made it through to the final of the Euro 2020 competition on Sunday, where they will face Italy.

Among the songs was fan-favourite tune Three Lions ("Football's coming home").