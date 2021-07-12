Moment football fans breach security barriers outside Wembley stadium ahead of Euro 2020 final between England and Italy

This the moment football fans breached security barriers outside Wembley stadium ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.Footage shows fans bringing down fences as police officers attempt to contain the crowd.

A police officer is seen grabbing a man and punching him repeatedly.

Gavin Marshall who filmed the video said: "A group of people forced through the barriers and ran towards the hospitality entrance."They were tackled by police officers and stadium security.

Some made it through and tried to enter through hospitality gates but were caught and ejected."The incident happened near the Club Wembley entrance.