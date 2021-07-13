Shameful footage shows England fans brawling with each other after violence erupted outside a pub ahead of Euros final

Shameful footage shows a group of England fans brawling with each other outside a pub just hours before the Euro 2020 final. Police were called after violence erupted at The Britannia Sports Bar in Wollaston, Stourbridge, West Mids., at 3.30pm on Sunday (11/7).Shocking video shows a group of around eight men in England shirts clashing in the beer garden as women scream in terror in the background. The thugs exchange multiple kicks and punches as chairs are also hurled through the air while terrified customers run for cover on the car park. A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with facial injuries while a 31-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs. The footage is the latest to bring shame to England's supporters after several videos emerged of fans fighting in London before and after the final defeat to Italy. But landlady Lisa Sutherland stressed the mass brawl which broke out outside her pub at the weekend "was not football related."She said: "It makes me want to cry when I think about it."No one is more upset and embarrassed than us.

The fight was over in moments and both groups removed."This fight was not football related, the two groups involved has issues outside our venue unknown to us and just happened to clash here."The fight has overshadowed the good we do.

We work extremely hard for our community and sadly everyone has forgotten that because of one fight. "We are ashamed and deeply saddened this happened but it was four minutes out of our whole tournament with seven games that ran fantastically."The fight happened early afternoon and the rest of the day was fantastic except for the obvious rain and result."A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "At 3.30pm on July 11 we were alerted to a fight on the car park of the Britannia Inn, Wollaston."A 21-year-old man sustained facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. "Attending officers arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He was later released pending further investigation."Anyone with information is asked to contact us via live chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk 8am - midnight, or call 101 anytime. "To remain 100 per cent anonymous please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. "Please tell them what you know, not who you are.

Please quote log number 2491 of 11 July."A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "We received multiple calls to Britannia Inn, High Street, Wollaston, to reports of an assault. "An ambulance attended the location but we were informed the patient had left the scene."