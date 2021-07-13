People are continuing to leave messages of support and solidarity at the vandalised mural of Marcus Rashford

Hundreds of heart-felt messages of support and solidarity have been left at the vandalised mural of Marcus Rashford in his hometown.The artwork in Withington, Manchester, was defaced with racist and offensive graffiti just an hour after England's devastating loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. The England ace said he was left on the 'verge of tears' after the mural was covered with hundreds of messages of support.One message reads 'hero' and another 'Marcus for Prime Minister' on Post-it notes scrawled across the mural.Rashford, who has scored 12 senior goals in 46 caps for the Three Lions, grazed the post with his spot kick, the first of three consecutive misses for England.Police are treating the graffiti as a racist incident.It comes as the three England players who missed penalties have been subjected to a torrent of racist abuse. Rashford and teammates Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were targeted with racist abuse online just hours after the heart-breaking 3-2 penalty loss.Well-wishers had gathered from early this morning (Tues) to leave messages of love and support for the star.Local Jess Hunter, 31, said she same out to show her support for the three 'inspirational' players.She said she was 'shocked and disgusted' by the abuse the players have been subjected to after all they've done for the country 'in and outside football'.The teacher said: "I knew this would happen and it's absolutely disgusting."It's just shocking, our country needs to address the issue. "We need to come together to support these lads but we need to see how we can change."I think it's so important to keep campaigning against racism, it's important that they keep kneeling."The pressure of a penalty in a game like that, in the first ever final, those three lads are absolute inspirations. "They took the risk.

I can't believe after everything they've given us, they need to deal with all of this racism."They should be so proud of themselves and for what they've done for our nation."They are amazing and have been amazing in football and even outside of football."Ms Hunter said the England team had given the country a reason to be proud, but that had been tarnished by the abuse.She added: "I'm not the biggest football fan but I'd never been so proud to be English as I was during the tournament.

But now it's just horrific."Today I just wanted to show my support and told them to keep strong and remember all he's achieved and all the good he's done."The Manchester United forward took to Twitter last night (Mon) to thank the fans for their support despite the vile abuse.The tweet said: "The messages I have received today have been positively overwhelming and seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears."The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up.

I'm Marcus Rashford, 23 years old, black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester."If I have nothing else, I have that.

For all the kind messages, thank you.

I'll be back stronger.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to reports of the racially aggravated damage just before 3am on Monday.Chief Superintendent Paul Savill said: "This is disgraceful behaviour and will absolutely not be tolerated."Greater Manchester prides itself on being made up from a number of diverse communities, and hate crime in any form is completely unacceptable and not welcome here in our city."GMP takes crimes of this nature very seriously and an investigation has been launched."If anyone has any information that could help us to identify this offender, please do not hesitate to speak to police."The mural is set to be repainted by its original artist Akse, who created the massive artwork in November last year.It came following Rashford's campaign to get the government to continue free school meals in the midst of the pandemic.His mother provided the quote on the mural, which reads: "Take pride in knowing that your struggle will play the biggest role in your purpose."