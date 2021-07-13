People flock to Rashford mural with messages of support

Hundreds of messages of solidarity have been left on a mural of Marcus Rashford in Manchester after it was vandalised.
Report by Burnsla.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Hundreds of messages of solidarity have been left on a mural of Marcus Rashford in Manchester after it was vandalised.
Report by Burnsla.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A vandalised mural of England footballer Marcus Rashford has become a symbol of love and solidarity after hundreds of well-wishers..
A mural of Marcus Rashford has been covered with messages of support after it was vandalised in the wake of England's Euro 2020..