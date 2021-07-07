Skip to main content
Wednesday, July 7, 2021

EURO 2020: ‘Pasta is better than paella’ ... Italians celebrates win over Spain

Italy enters the EURO 2020 final after winning a penalty shootout against Spain on Tuesday, July 6.

Italian fans were seen cheering for their team with a sign reading "Pasta Is Better Than Paella.

