EURO 2020: ‘Pasta is better than paella’ ... Italians celebrates win over Spain

Italy enters the EURO 2020 final after winning a penalty shootout against Spain on Tuesday, July 6.

Italian fans were seen cheering for their team with a sign reading "Pasta Is Better Than Paella.” The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @racingblogger.