Football fans in a London pub erupted in joy as the final whistle went and England won their match against Denmark on Wednesday 7 July.

Jumping fans shouted cheers and sang fan-favourite song 'Three Lions' in reaction.

The result means England will face Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.