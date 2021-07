Football fans in London took their joy onto the streets after England won their semi-final match against Denmark on Wednesday 7 July.

Football fans in London took their joy onto the streets after England won their semi-final match against Denmark on Wednesday 7 July.

Fans danced and sang fan-favourite song Three Lions ("football's coming home") as a truck slowly tried to make its way through the crowd.

The result takes England through to the final against Italy on Sunday.