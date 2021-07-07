England Fans Celebrate England Victory in Bristol's “Most Patriotic” Pub

England Fans Celebrate in Bristol's “Most Patriotic” Pub First Goal Against Denmark
England Fans Celebrate in Bristol's “Most Patriotic” Pub First Goal Against Denmark
Newsflare STUDIO
Three Lions pub, West Street, Bedminster, Bristol, UK.
7th July 2021.
Fans inside Bristol's most “patriotic pub”, the Three Lions, celebrate after England score their second goal and final whistle against Denmark in the Euro 2020 tournament semi-final.
England Fans Celebrate in Bristol's “Most Patriotic” Pub First Goal Against Denmark
In this clip, England fans rejoice at the victory of their football team over Croatia. They chant: "It's coming home!" while..