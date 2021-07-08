Will recent extreme heat be the new normal for Las Vegas?

What is causing the dangerous heat wave plaguing the Las Vegas valley?
The city’s all-time high-temperature record is 117º and Saturday's forecast high is 116º.
Meteorologist Bree Guy takes a closer look at heat trends.
