AI To Power a More Responsible Media Ecosystem: IBM Watson Advertising’s Randi Stipes & GroupM’s Kieley Taylor

Some of the biggest problems in the world right now are all about very human failings.

So who leave it to machines to find a solution?

In this video interview with Beet.TV, two executives discuss how artificial intelligence can come to the rescue of troubles in media and marketing: Randi Stipes, Chief Marketing Officer of IBM Watson Media and Weather Kieley Taylor, Global Head of Partnerships, Managing Partner, GroupM AI = Added Inclusion GroupM's Taylor says she is using the tools to interrogate her agencies' creative for inclusivity.

"There's a tonne of opportunity ... using AI to curb things like hate speech, to make sure that there is more inclusivity in the platform discourse," she says.

"Personalization at scale sometimes was not as meaningful as it could be to people who are perhaps underrepresented.

"So we're really looking holistically across both creative and media to make sure that there's meaning on behalf of advertisers when they're talking to diverse audiences in a more equitable and inclusive way." Boosting identification IBM's Stipes, who leads marketing for the Watson AI engine, says the industry has "only scratched the surface in terms of showcasing what AI can do".

Clorox last year used AI and chatbots for customer service inquiries during the pandemic.

Stipes says AI can be useful in a world watching the looming deprecation of third-party cookie matching.

"AI can rapidly and continuously make sense of the privacy-friendly data inputs and then use that data to recognise patterns to make predictions without relying on cookies or other identifiers," she says.

"DCO (dynamic creative optimization) has traditionally been all about preset, programmed rules, decision trees.

With AI, though, what we're really talking about is real-time continuous learning that allows brands to predict the creative that will actually drive consumer action." Influencer intel IBM's Stipes also says AI can help agencies and brands pick through the growing number of influencers open to marketer partnerships.

"You've got to pick the right spokesperson and that's a pretty arduous task to go back and look at a potential influencer's content maybe from a decade ago," she says.

"So using AI actually can enable brands to do this in a way that's scalable and make better decisions." Responsible data As agencies lean into advanced data usage technologies, GroupM's Taylor says it's important to do so responsible.

"We agree with the industry consensus that fingerprinting's creepy," Taylor says.

"We got to this place and this lack of trust, not the consumers, (they) were right in feeling wary of that thing that they already bought following them around the internet.

"So things like the data ethics compass help us to make sure that we are being really thoughtful about what the data is.

Just because we can (do things), doesn't mean we should." This video is part of the Global Forum on Responsible Media produced by Beet.TV, GroupM with the 4A’s.

This track on creativity, advanced technology and advertising is sponsored by IBM Watson Advertising.

For more videos on this topic, visit this page.

For more information on IBM Watson Advertising, please visit this page.