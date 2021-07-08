Header: Sourav Ganguly justifies BCCI's decision to host IPL 2021, T20 WC in UAE | OneIndia News

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly turned 49 on Thursday (July 8) and the legendary cricketer-turned-administrator celebrated his birthday at his office in Kolkata.

Ganguly also interacted with media persons and revealed his plans for the day.

The stylish left-handed batsman and one of the greatest captains in the history of Indian Cricket informed that the celebrations at his home are going to a private affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The media persons even enquired about his health and the former cricketer - who recently had heart surgery - said he's completely fine.

When the BCCI president was asked about the way forward for cricket in difficult times like these, Ganguly stated Indian men's and women's cricket teams are already in England on their respective assignments.

