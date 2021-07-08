Skip to main content
Dow Analyst Moves: HON

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Honeywell International is the #15 analyst pick.

Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, HON claims the #208 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Honeywell International is showing a gain of 3.2%.