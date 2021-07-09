Avondale mentor says anti-violence efforts need more collaboration

He wants systems that keep track of individuals and families over years, outside moments of crisis.

Ozie Davis is the community support that leaders ask for in the wake of violence — and he thinks there are already many resources in place to fight gun violence among teens, but they lack interconnectivity.

16 PEOPLE HERE NOW FACINGFEDERAL GUN CHARGES.

IT'SLATEST EFFORT TO TRY TO REDUCEGUN VIOLENCE IN CINCINNATI.POLICE AND THE A-T-F CONDUCTEDA THIRD SWEEP OF ARRESTS.THEYHOPE THIS SERVES AS A WARNINGTO OTHERSTHAT IF YOU ARECARRYING A GUN ILLEGALLY, YOUWILL BE CHARGED FEDERALLY.15 OF THE 16 PEOPLE ARRESTEDARE CONVICTED FELONS WHO ARENOT ALLOWED TO CARRY GUNS.MOREON SOME OF THE PEOPLE ARRESTEDIN A MINUTE.

THIS IS A BIGTARGET OF THIS PARTNERSHIPBETWEEN LOCAL AND FEDERALAUTHORITIES.ALL AGREE - THIS IS JUST APIECE OF THE PUZZLE -ESPECIALLY AFTER SUNDAY'SSHOOTING AT SMALE RIVERFRONTPARK.WHERE TWO TEENS SHOT ANDKILLED EACH OTHER - ANDINJURED THREE OTHERS.A17-YEAR-OLD GIRL REMAINS INCRITICAL CONDITION.It is difficult to invision ascenario where wwe ever asimply able to indict our wayout of any societalproblemJOHN CRANLEY/MAYOR"Inthe end, we're apartner butit ultimately comes down topersonal reasonability, takingcare of your family, makingsure that you don't resort togun violence to resolvedisputesTHE MAYOR SAYS THECITY IS INVESTING ONE-MILLION-DOLLARS IN "COMMUNITY SAFETYRESPONSE PROGRAMS."THECINCINNATI POLICE DEPARTMENTIS ALSO LAUNCHING A "GUN CRIMEINTELLIGENCE CENTER."IT WILLOPEN NEXT MONTH -- AND WILL BEUSED TO TRACK AND TRACEILLEGAL GUNS.MANY LOCAL GROUPS ARE WORKINGTO STEER TEENS IN THE RIGHTDIRECTION.BUT..

HOW WELL DOTHOSE GROUPS WORK TOGETHER?WCPO NINE NEWS JAKE RYLE ISLOOKING INTO THAT FOR USTONIGHT."sound of squeeky shoes"INSIDE NORTH AVONDALE'SRECREATION CENTER.."sound ofbasketball bouncing"OZIE DAVISKNOWS..

THERE'S ONLY A CERTAINAMOUNT OF 'TIME'..

TO MAKE ALASTINGIMPRESSION.I don't even know how manygames we've won this year.It's never been about that.

Iknow this.

We save lives.IT'STHE LOSSES FROM GUN VIOLENCE..THAT STICK WITHHIM..Ed Smith's son, Jordan,number-5 man.

We lost him, buthe's still with us.

We cherishhim.DAVIS..

THE FOUNDER OFTHE QUEEN CITY YOUTHDEVELOPMENT PROGRAM..ISWORKING WITH 46 FAMILIES INAVONDALE..SETTING GOALS..TEACHING ACCOUNTABILITY..

ANDPOWER THROUGH AFFIRMATIONS..RYLE/@JAKEWCPO"He says thereare already resources in placeto combat gun violence inteens.

And that thoseresources need to do a betterjob of coordinating..

Andtracking the progression offamilies.""If we can get the school towork better with the reccenter, the rec center to workbetter with the Boys and GirlsClub.

All of them workingbetter with the library.

Notjust what they're offering,but alsoon who they'reserving."DAVIS ISN'T ALONE INFOCUSING ON POSITIVEWORK..They're walking pastmemorials.

All along thestreet.

It becomes sonormalized to them.

We need tobe able to create theseprograms."CINCINNATICOUNCILMEMBER LIZ KEATING SAYS50-THOUSAND DOLLARS HAS BEENPUMPED IN FOR SUMMERPROGRAMMING THROUGH WESLEYCHAPEL MISSION."sound ofbasketball"BACK INAVONDALE.."The way out is us.

The wayout is sharing more love."DAVIS BELIEVES THERE'S HOPEFOR EVERY TEENAGER.AND ITSTARTS WITH OTHERS BELIEVINGIN THEM..

THE POWER OFMENTORSHIP.."I get the greater reward.... 'AROUND THECLOCK'."When they come around homeplate, and send you thatcollege invitation,graduation, first job, gettingmarried.

Man, nothing like it."IN NORTHAVONDALE.."No greater feeling.

It'slike you lived a purposefullife."JAKE RYLE, WCPO 9 NEWS.