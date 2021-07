Roads back open in Petersburg after flooding from Elsa

ALL THE RAIN FROM ELSA LEF STOMEROADS UNDERWATEROVERNIGHT.THIS IS ONE OFTHOSE STREETS IN PETERSBURG THATHAD TO BE CLOSED.MANY STREETS IN PETERSBURG ARESTILL SHUT DOWN THIS MORNINGUE DTO ALL THE RAIN.THAT'S WHERE WE FIND OURMATTHEW FULTZ THIS MORNING.MATTHEW..HOW'S IT LOOKING WHEREYOU ARE?THINGS HAVE CLEARED UP A LITTLEBIT DOWN HERE INPETERSBURG-- WE'RE ALONG WYTHESTREET NEAR THE --95 EXITAND ON RAMP-- WHERE ROADS HAVECLEARED UP-- MEANWHILE TAKE ALOOK AT THIS MUSTANG YOU CAN SEEHOW HIGH THE WATER LEVEL WASAT ONE POINT.BACK OUT HERE THINGS CONTINUE TOREMAIN PRETTY STEADY--AS PEOPLE HEAD OUT ON THIERMORNING COMMUTE-- MEANWHILE THISMAY NOT BE THECASE FOR ALL ROADS IN PETERSBURGSO OFFICIA LSAREWARNING YOUTO STILL EUS CAUTION.TOSS TO TFX