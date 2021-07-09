Chinese amusement park places mahjong tables in water to attract tourists

An amusement park in southern China placed mahjong tables in water for tourists to play in high temperatures.

The video, filmed in the city of Chengdu in Sichuan Province on July 4, shows tourists sitting in the water to play mahjong.

In order to attract more tourists, the Huanglongxi Happy Pastoral scenic spot placed over a dozen of mahjong tables in 20 degrees Celsius water for tourists to play.

The video was provided by local media with permission.