Starmer backs bank holiday if England win

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for a “national day of celebration” if England are successful in the Euro 2020 final.

However, Sir Keir said the bank holiday should take place “later on”, rather than July 12th.

Report by Burnsla.

