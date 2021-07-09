Lenexa Fire recruits train on water rescue for drownings

IN MISSOURI THIS YEAR.FIVE OF THEM WEREDEADLY.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JUYEON KIMMET WITH THE CAPTAINSOF LENEXA AND OVERLANDPARK'S FIREDEPARTMENTS --TO GET A BETTER INSIGHTINTO THEIR TRAININGS --AND HOW YOU CAN STAYSAFE ON THE WATER.NAT: BOAT MOTOREVEN ON A HOT SUMMERDAY LIKE THIS...THE LENEXA FIREDEPARTMENT RECRUITS --ARE LAYERING UP IN LIFEJACKETS.CAPTAIN PHIL GISEL / LENEXAFIRE DEPARTMENT"You get to that momentwhere you think 'I can handlethis,' but it just takes thatoneinstance right?"CAPTAIN PHIL GISEL LEADSTHE WATER RESCUETRAINING FOR THEDEPARTMENT.THE SKILLS HE'S TEACHINGRIGHT NOW -- IS VITALAS IT COULD MEAN LIFE ORDEATH FOR SOMEONE INDANGER.CAPTAIN PHIL GISEL / LENEXAFIRE DEPARTMENT"Knowing your area, knowingyour surroundings, knowinghow to deal with water thatdoesn't look like it'sdangerous, but you cant seewhat's underneath, that'sprobably one of the biggestreasons for us to need thetraining."GISEL SAYS KNOWINGYOUR LOCATION AT ALLTIMES IS CRUCIAL.ESPECIALLY WHEN OUT ONLARGE LAKES LIKE THIS.ANY INFORMATION YOUCAN PROVIDE -- CANSPEED UP THE RESCUEPROCESS.CAPTAIN PHIL GISEL / LENEXAFIRE DEPARTMENT"How many people are in thecar?

Where did you last seethem?

Is anybody underwater?

Those are all thingthat would be extremelyhelpful for us to know beforewe get there."HERE IN JOHNSON COUNTY-- THE OVERLAND PARKFIRE DEPARTMENT --ALSO TRAINS UP TO SIXTIMES A YEAR IN ROUGHCONDITIONS.THE CITY IS FAR FROM BIGLAKES BUT SEVEREWEATHER --POSES THE DANGERS OFSWIFT WATER TO THEAREA.CAPTAIN JASON NEESE /OVERLAND PARK FIREDEPARTMENT"Rising streams, swift water,vehicles being swept away,people getting too close to thewater"CAPTAIN JASON NEESESAYS -- THIS TIME OF YEARTHE DEPARTMENT SEES ANUPTICK IN WATERACCIDENTS.MOST OF THEM -- ARECAUSED BY PEOPLE BEINGUNDER THE INFLUENCE OFDRUGS AND ALCOHOL.KNOWING YOUR LIMITSAND BEING PREPARED AREVERY IMPORTANT --Make sure they're in theappropriate PPE, appropriatePFD for their size and activitythat they're going to be doingIf you have a pool, make surethat it is surrounded by afence, something that a childcannot get throughMake sure you have alifeguard if you're going to apublic pool, and if there's nolifeguard, make sure you havesomebody that is a waterwatcher.Another important thing is ifyou're confident in the water,it's a good thing to have yourCPR certification.SO WHETHER YOU'REPLANNING TO FLOAT THERIVER OR GO FOR DIP INTHE POOLEXPERTS SAY ITSIMPORTANT TO HAVERESPECT -- FOR HOWPOWERFUL WATERS CANBE.JUYEON KIM, 41 ACT