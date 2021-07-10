Skip to main content
Possible tornado spotted in Northern England

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Residents in Darlington in Northern England reported a funnel in the sky, and possibly a tornado on Friday afternoon, July 9.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @FezMeerun.

