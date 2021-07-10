Afghan Taliban take control of Chakhansur, Nimruz, seizing US military vehicles

Taliban militants seized Chakhansur district headquarters, police headquarters and all nearby control points and border posts on Friday 9 July.

Taliban militants seized Chakhansur district headquarters, police headquarters and all nearby control points and border posts on Friday 9 July.

Reports say the area is now under full control of the Taliban, who are now collecting weapons and other military equipment, including armoured American Humvee vehicles.

Five Taliban insurgents were killed and four others wounded in an airstrike conducted by the Afghan air force (AAF) in Delaram district of Nimruz province, according to Afghan officials.

Locals describe the situation as extremely dangerous, as the Taliban take over ever-larger parts of the country while the US and other Western nations pull out.