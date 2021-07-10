Indian artist makes miniature model of Lord Balabhadra's Chariot using 10,220 matchsticks

An Indian artist has made a miniature model of Hindu Lord Balabhadra's Chariot Taladhwaja out of 10,220 matchsticks.

Ratha Yatra is a Hindu festival associated with Lord Jagannath and will be held on 12 July this year.

It took the artist nearly 11 days to make the model, which includes representations of Lord Balabhadra as well as his Sarathi (charioteer), and various animals.

While Rath Yatra will still be held in Puri, Odisha state, because of the pandemic it will be held without devotees.