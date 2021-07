World population day | Watch how 'Asha didis' help vaccinate a billion plus Indians | Oneindia News

On World Population Day, we visit a locality in Badarpur, Delhi, and meet 3 Asha workers, who together attend to the healthcare needs of at least 6000 people in their community.

They are key links in India's vaccination programme and in the larger fight against the pandemic.

How are they contributing in getting India's billion plus population vaccinated?

We find out.

