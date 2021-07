Branson biographer talks about suborbital flight milestone

As Richard Branson blasts off to the edge of space, “Test Gods” author Nicholas Schmidle takes us inside Branson’s efforts to reach space.

“To me, this was an adventure story,” Schmidle says.

“That’s the way that I always kind of thought about it and saw it framed.” He talks about the “blood, sweat and tears” that have gone into the program.