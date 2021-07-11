Top 21 Best Movie Couples of Each Year (2000-2020)

Top 21 Scariest Movie Scenes of Each Year (2000 - 2020)
These terrifying movie moments had us covering our eyes in fear! For this list, we’ll be looking at one film scene from each year..
WatchMojo
From 2000 to 2020, these are the best movie couples of each year.
Our countdown includes "Moulin Rouge!," "Slumdog Millionaire," "Her," and more!
These terrifying movie moments had us covering our eyes in fear! For this list, we’ll be looking at one film scene from each year..
Stop me if this sounds familiar: It's a Friday night, you're in the mood for a movie, you've fired up Hulu...and now you've spent..