Parachutists show support to England in spectacular aerial display

This clip shows the British Army Parachute Display Team, the Red Devils, performing at Burghley House in Stamford, Lincolnshire.

The parachutists are seen coming down in a spectacular aerial display during the Battle Proms event.

They are carrying an England flag in support of the national team ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

The clip was filmed on July 10.