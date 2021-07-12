Italians go wild, block streets and take shirts off, after winning Euro 2020 Championship

The fans took to the streets to celebrate the victory.

This clip shows cheerful Italian young people blocking the traffic in Mestre, Venice, as Italy wins the Euro 2020 championship.

This clip shows cheerful Italian young people blocking the traffic in Mestre, Venice, as Italy wins the Euro 2020 championship.

The fans took to the streets to celebrate the victory.

Footage shows people chanting, playing Vuvuzela trumpets, and taking their shirts off around a roundabout in Mestre, Venice's mainland.

Italy beat England on penalties.

The last time the country won the Euros was in 1968.