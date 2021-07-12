Richard Branson Soars to Space Aboard Virgin Galactic Rocket Plane

On Sunday, British billionaire Richard Branson and a crew of five others soared into space onboard a Virgin Galactic rocket plane.
Devin Fehely reports.
(7-11-21)
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson speaks after his historic trip to space aboard the rocket-powered SpaceShipTwo.
The BBC tracks the long, winding road to Sir Richard Branson's flight to the edge of space.