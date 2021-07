'Karma is a Mirror' Dustin Poirier talks victory vs McGregor in return to Lafayette

FLORIDA AND THEN A WEEK INVEGAS, SO, IT FEELS GOOD..DUSTIN POIRIER HAD TO HEAR ITALL THROUGHOUT THE WEEK FROMCONORMCGREGOR... FROM INSULTS ABOUTHIS WIFE TO DEATH THREATS... ITJUST ADDED DIESEL FUEL TOTHE FIRE OF ANTICIPATION... FORPART 3 OF THIS U-F-C TRILOGY.THE LAFAYETTE NATIVE... FIGHTINGFIRE WITH WATER... AND DOUSINGTHENOTORIOUS FLAME.WOOODUSTIN POIRIER.... ARRIVING BACKTO LAFAYETTE A COUPLE HOURSAGO... TO AHERO'S WELCOME AT THE AIRPORT.POIRIER... SIGNING AUTOGRAPHSAND TAKING PICTURES WITH FANSBEFORE LEAVING WITH HIS FAMILY.POIRIER DEFEATING MCGREGOR INTHE 1ST ROUND... AFTER ADOCTOR'S STOPPAGEFOR A LEG INJURY.

THE 32 YEARWAS ALREADY THE TOP RANKEDFIGHTER IN THE LIGHTWEIGHTDIVISION... AND WILL NOW GET ASHOT AT THE LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPCHARLESOLIVIERA, POSSIBLY LATER THISYEAR.

BUT FOR NOW... POIRIERLOOKS FORWARD TO RELAXING ATHOME.YOU PUT STUFF OUT THERE.

YOU DOTHE THINGS HE SAID AND DOES.KARMA'S AMIRROR AND I FEEL LIKE IT ALWAYSCOMES BACK TO MEI GUESS I LET ALITTLE BIT OF MYNORTHSIDE OUT ON THE MIC.

ISHOULDN'T HAVE SAID A FEW THINGSTHAT I SAIDBUT ...ITS EASY TO BE ME SOTHAT'S ALL I CAN BE.