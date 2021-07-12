We Intend to Cause Havoc (W.I.T.C.H.) Movie

We Intend to Cause Havoc (W.I.T.C.H.) Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The film follows the 21st Century formation of We Intend To Cause Havoc (W.I.T.C.H.), Zambia’s most popular rock band of the 1970s, and documents the life of its lead singer, Jagari, whose name is an Africanisation of Mick Jagger.

Through the resurrection of a music that was forgotten by many and unheard by most, the film explores the life of a former African rockstar, and the excitement around the rediscovery of his music by a new generation of Western fans.

Following Jagari's life from his birth in a mud-hut village, through to his Zambian superstardom in the 70s while playing the band's unique blend of heavy psychedelic rock and African rhythms we then delve into his private life, as an arrest and prison sentence in the 90s turned him into a religious devotee and a miner, until thanks to the film's events and collaborators he would perform in front of adoring crowds on his first ever European tour in 2017, 40 years after his last album was released.