PAW Patrol Movie - Voice Cast

PAW Patrol Movie - meet the voice cast - US Release Date: August 20, 2021 Starring: Marsai Martin, Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi Directed By: Cal Brunker Synopsis: When their biggest rival, Humdinger, starts wreaking havoc as the mayor of Adventure City, Ryder and everyone's favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge.