Racist abuse of England players condemned by Prime Minister and FA

The Prime Minister and the Football Association have condemned the racist online abuse suffered by a number of England players following the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 loss to Italy.Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all failed from the spot on Sunday night as England went down on penalties.The trio’s social media pages were quickly flooded with racist comments, leading the FA to release a statement condemning the “disgusting behaviour”.