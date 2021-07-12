Flash floods wash away dozens of boats in southern China

Flash floods washed away over a dozen boats after heavy rainfalls in southern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Bazhong in Sichuan Province on July 10, shows passenger ferries, cruise ships, speed boats and maritime ships being washed downstream by the rapid floodwater.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

