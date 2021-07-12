DC and Marvel Comics super heroes get face masks in Thailand

Popular DC and Marvel superhero statues in Thailand were given protective face masks to help promote the country’s Covid-19 guidelines.

The Incredible Hulk, Super Man, as well other superhero icons Hell Boy and Ultraman could be seen wearing surgical masks while holding safety signs in Chanthaburi province.

It came after Thailand introduced mandatory mask laws for outdoors and indoors, as some scientists claim they can reduce the Covid-19 transmission rate.

Anyone caught without a masks faces fines of up to 20,000 Baht (440 GBP).

Aside from the masks covering the superheroes’ noses and mouths, the statues also carried bottles of alcohol sprays and safety signs to promote the washing of hands and social distancing.

The superheroes’ safety sign read: ‘Whether you are Hulk or Hell Boy, you still have to wear a mask.

No one is safe until everyone is safe so let’s help each other.’ Resident Teeraphat Narin, 57, said the superheroes helped them remind the youngsters about the Covid-19 protocols.

He said: ‘Sometimes, youngsters forget about wearing the masks properly because they are uncomfortable but the superheroes help to remind them.

’I think it is a fun campaign to gently remind everyone about safety during the pandemic.

Even the superheroes are not safe from Covid-19.’ Thailand has recorded 345,027 Covid-19 cases and 2,791 deaths as of July 12.

Ministers hope a vaccine rollout that started last month along with a renewed lockdown which started on July 9 will allow them to re-open the country to international tourists before the end of the year.