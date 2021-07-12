Skip to main content
London's Leicester Square TRASHED by England fans: Extended Version

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Footage has emerged of thousands of England fans gathered in Leicester Square, London yesterday (July 11) ahead of the England vs Italy match.

Many fans threw bottles and at least two windows were smashed at Burger King.

